After popular one-day return, McDonald's is now distributing 20 million packets of Szechuan sauce

Beginning Monday, fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce can enjoy it once again, and, this time, there will be more available. (McDonald's/Facebook)

Fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce can enjoy it once again, and, this time, there is more available.

The fast food chain announced that it will distribute 20 million packets of the popular condiment. Feb. 26 was the first day it became available.

Back in October, fans lined up when several locations around the country participated in a one-day limited release of the sauce. At the time, McDonald's released a statement saying that it had underestimated demand.

"Between the costumes, the memes and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got," the statement read. "And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn't near enough to meet that demand."

The sauce dates back to a limited run in 1998 to promote the Disney film Mulan. Fans had lobbied to bring the sauce back after it appeared in a recent episode of the animated series Rick and Morty.

As for this release, McDonald's said it would be given out "with a qualifying purchase, while supplies last (which this time around, we hope is a while)."
