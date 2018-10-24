FOOD & DRINK

Meet Fresh brings desserts, international flavor to Chapel Hill

Meet Fresh. | Photo: Tammy H./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of new dessert options in Chapel Hill? Head to 407 Meadowmont Village Circle and check out Meet Fresh.

This global chain -- with locations in the U.S., Canada, China, Vietnam and Japan -- specializes in desserts based on Taiwanese preparation methods. On the menu, look for items such as the Hot Taro Ball and Icy Grass Jelly.

Meet Fresh has attracted fans so far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Rachel L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 17, wrote, "Never did I think I'd see a place like Meet Fresh come to Chapel Hill. When you walk through those doors, you will understand exactly what I mean, I promise you."

Yelper Atayal T. added, "Add this to the growing list of delicious, authentic Taiwanese food in the Chapel Hill area. I love how Taiwanese food, especially the desserts, are getting more recognition."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Meet Fresh is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item
Neomonde Mediterranean opens its newest location in downtown Durham
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Raleigh's top sports bars
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Trump condemns suspicious packages as 'despicable acts'
Pet dog attacks 1-year-old at Edgecombe County home
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Cary
Three found guilty in college basketball pay-for-play trial
RDU adds nonstop flight to Canada
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Triangle students host food drive to help Hurricane Florence victims
Show More
Rae Carruth moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to politicians, CNN
Man charged in connection to motorcycle crash that injured man, 6-year-old child
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
More News