Say hello to loaded pasta chips, Olive Garden's take on nachos

Meet loaded pasta chips, Olive Garden's newest appetizer. (Olive Garden)

Danny Clemens
ORLANDO --
Olive Garden's newest dish is nacho average plate of nachos.

In fact, they aren't really nachos at all. They're called loaded pasta chips, but they've been dubbed "Italian nachos" online thanks to their similarity to a plate of cheese-topped tortilla chips.

The appetizer features fried lasagna squares topped with cheese, meat sauce and cherry peppers, all finished off with an alfredo drizzle.

While the dish might look irresistible, be warned that it will crash your nutrition for the day. If you down the entire plate by yourself, you'll be consuming more than 1,500 calories, 102 grams of fat, 2,740 milligrams of sodium and 225 milligrams of cholesterol.

For the average adult, that's more than half of the daily recommended calories and cholesterol and more than a full day's worth of fat and sodium, according to recommendations from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- all before you even get to your entree.
