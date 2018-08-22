Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer, called Frida's Patio, is located at 3470 Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.
Diners, check out the lunch specials, which include chilaquiles verdes: lightly fried tortillas topped with shredded chicken, red onion, radish, sour cream, queso fresco and salsa verde. Another option is Frida's Bowl: black beans, yellow rice, shredded lettuce, grilled corn, queso roasted poblanos, radish, pickled onions and more mixed into one fragrant dish.
Thirsty? Frida's offers an array of soft drinks, lemonade and both sweet and unsweetened tea. Fans of aguas frescas can enjoy the tamarind or the Jamaica (hibiscus tea). For dessert, try the vanilla flan (caramel custard) topped with whipped cream and drizzled with Nutella.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Frida's Patio is off to a positive start.
Victor C. wrote, "Great service and very tasty and fresh food. A cut above your typical Mexican restaurant. We will come again for sure. Pond views and very clean place."
Jennifer B. added, "The servers and staff were knowledgeable, friendly and very attentive to make sure we had everything we needed. They brought out crayons for my kids and more chips as we needed them. The meals were fabulous. All the food was made in-house including the fries!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Frida's Patio is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
