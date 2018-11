Trader Joe's $51.72

Harris Teeter $45.43

Walmart $39.80

Target $32.33

Lidl $29.24

On average, Americans will spend $48.90 for Thanksgiving dinner in 2018 to feed 10 people according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.So ABC11 did some comparison shopping to see how a few local stores stacked up.On the shopping list, a 15-pound turkey, a box of stuffing, a can of cranberry sauce, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, a jar of gravy, a pumpkin pie or equivalent fruit pie, two cans of green beans, a bag of corn, a dozen rolls, and whipped cream.Here's how they stacked up (from most to least expensive):