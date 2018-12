Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall & Market is getting some national recognition.Is it the best new food hall in the nation?It's among the contenders for that award in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice 2019 competition.Morgan Street Food Hall is up against 19 other food halls across the country, including Aster Hall in Chicago, Denver Milk Market and Fareground in Austin. You can vote once per day until voting ends on Jan. 7 at noon ET.