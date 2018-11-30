FOOD & DRINK

Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant now open in Chapel Hill, with all-you-can-eat sushi and hibachi

Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant. | Photo: Yu L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, the new addition is located at 1722 Fordham Blvd., Suite #105A, in Chapel Hill.

With three other locations in North Carolina, Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant offers unlimited sushi and hibachi. Order as much as you like but understand that there will be a surcharge for uneaten food. Take a gander at the spot's full menu here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Hana M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 21, wrote, "The food is made to order so you know it is fresh. I highly recommend the spring rolls and hibachi items!"

Yelper Kristin W. added, "Mr Tokyo provides a great all-you-can-eat option for $18.99 during dinner and on the weekends, but beware that you cannot waste anything without incurring additional charges."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Chapel Hill
