Food & Drink

NASA's Thanksgiving cornbread dressing out of this world -- literally

Thanksgiving meal for NASA astronauts on the International Space Station on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (NASA)

Astronauts are celebrating this year's Thanksgiving in Space.

Astronaut Christina Koch tweeted out this picture of four different Thanksgivings aboard the International Space Station.



And if you want to eat like an astronaut, NASA also tweeted out the recipe for "Out of this World Cornbread Dressing," which is the same dressing they eat on the Space Station.

Luckily, you can also enjoy the cornbread dressing on Earth thanks to NASA's recipe, which can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknasathanksgivinginternational space station
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family greets military daughter with Bojangles
Video shows porch pirates strike in Morrisville
Black Friday shoppers camp out at Best Buy in Cary
What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Durham Rescue Mission serves massive Thanksgiving feast
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
Show More
Body in dead woman's freezer could have been there up to 11 years
You can eat this chocolate iPhone case
Texas couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
Drink wine and create holiday decorations at Raleigh farm
Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning
More TOP STORIES News