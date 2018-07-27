National Lasagna Day: Perfect summer recipe

National Lasagna Day is Sunday! We're showing you how to make the perfect summer lasagna. Watch the video above and check out the recipe below.1lb of oven-ready lasagna noodles (preferably curly style)3 jars of Tomato & Basil pasta sauce2lbs of ricotta cheese2 eggs2 cups of mozzarella cheesecup of parmesan cheesecup of fresh chopped parsleycup of fresh chopped basil1 cups of fresh chopped spinach1 tsp salt1 tsp pepperPreheat oven to 400.Combine cheese, spices, eggs, spinach and mix thoroughly.Coat bottom of pan with a layer of sauce.Layer with noodles.Add layer of sauce.Add 3 large spoons of cheese mixture per noodle.Each spoonful should equate to about 2 tablespoons.Repeat each layer and coat top noodles with sauce.Bake for 50 minutes covered with foil.Remove from oven and leave covered for 1 hour.Serve and enjoy.