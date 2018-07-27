FOOD & DRINK

National Lasagna Day: Perfect summer recipe

We're showing you how to make the perfect summer lasagna. (WTVD)

National Lasagna Day is Sunday! We're showing you how to make the perfect summer lasagna. Watch the video above and check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

1lb of oven-ready lasagna noodles (preferably curly style)
3 jars of Tomato & Basil pasta sauce
2lbs of ricotta cheese
2 eggs
2 cups of mozzarella cheese
cup of parmesan cheese
cup of fresh chopped parsley
cup of fresh chopped basil

1 cups of fresh chopped spinach
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400.
Combine cheese, spices, eggs, spinach and mix thoroughly.
Coat bottom of pan with a layer of sauce.
Layer with noodles.

Add layer of sauce.
Add 3 large spoons of cheese mixture per noodle.
Each spoonful should equate to about 2 tablespoons.
Repeat each layer and coat top noodles with sauce.
Bake for 50 minutes covered with foil.
Remove from oven and leave covered for 1 hour.

Serve and enjoy.
