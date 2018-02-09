FOOD

National Pizza Day coupons

EMBED </>More Videos

As if we needed a reason to eat pizza ... Friday is National Pizza Day! (Shutterstock)

By
As if we needed a reason to eat pizza ... Friday is National Pizza Day!

Here are some deals to save some dough if you plan on bringing home a pie for supper.

Papa Murphy's: $2 off any large pizza, $3 off an any family sized pizza.

Papa Murphy's offers pizzas and other food items to take home and bake, so no worry that the pizza will be cold when you get home!

Pizza Hut: Their online deal is for two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99.

Hut Rewards members also can get 30 percent off all menu-priced pizzas.

Dominos: Get a medium pizza for $7.99 or a large carryout three-toping pizza for $7.99.

Hungry Howies: Get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Papa John's: 25 percent off any regularly priced pizza.

Chuck E. Cheese: Buy a large pizza and get a free large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza.

RELATED: Three coupon apps you need to save at your favorite stores
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzacouponsfoodmoneysaver
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Soul good: The 4 best soul food spots in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News