National Pizza Day: Top choices in Raleigh for takeout and dining in

DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli. | Photo: Clay A./Yelp

A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Raleigh boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Tazza Kitchen Cameron Village



Photo: jerry k./Yelp

Topping the list is Tazza Kitchen Cameron Village. Located at 432 Woodburn Road, the bar and New American spot is the highest rated place to dine on pizza in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 375 reviews on Yelp.

2. DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli



Photo: demo's pizzeria & deli/Yelp

Next up is Hillsborough's DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli, situated at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite #121. With 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp, the deli and pizza joint has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Trophy Brewing



Photo: juyoung s./Yelp

Trophy Brewing, located at 827 W. Morgan St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and brewery, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 436 reviews.

4. Gusto Farm to Street



Photo: gusto farm to street/Yelp

Gusto Farm to Street, a casual spot that offers pizza, salads and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 104 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3088 Wake Forest Road to try it for yourself.

5. Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant



Photo: joe k./Yelp

Finally, check out Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eatery, which offers Italian specialties and pizzas made with housemade dough, at 2030 New Bern Ave.
