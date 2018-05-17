FOOD & DRINK

NC food bank launches summer initiative

EMBED </>More Videos

The NC food bank has kicked off the Stop Summer Hunger Initiative. (WTVD)

By
Inside the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, the executive chef at the governor's mansion prepares an Asian inspired meatball.


The chef 's demonstration kicks off the food bank's Stop Summer Hunger Initiative.

"Normally, summer is a really happy time. We are out of school, but for some kids, it's the summer months where they won't be able to eat," said First Lady of our state Kristin Cooper, who visited with the chef.

The food bank serves 34 counties, but 600,000 people and one of three children will be food insecure, or without enough to eat.

"We have a large percentage of our children who get, sometimes the majority, of their calories from their free and reduced lunches at their schools and schools are out that goes unmet," said Cooper.

"Families budgets are stretched even more thin in the summer with childcare costs," said Jessica Whichard with the food bank.

For every dollar donated to the food bank, $10 worth of meals can be created.

If you would like to help, consider making a monetary donation, volunteering, or donating food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood bankhungerNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News