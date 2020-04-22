abc11 together

NC State farm manager harvests solo amid COVID-19 to fight food insecurity

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 together is highlighting good deeds in the community as the NC State farm manager helps fight food insecurity.

"I'm doing a lot of weeding and mowing," Alison Reeves said.

Those tasks are ones her students normally help out with but these days, Reeves is reaping solo.

"We have planted tomatoes, carrots, swiss chard and beets," Reeves said.

Everything her students at the NC State Agroecology Education Farm grow goes from farm to table. Despite shutdowns and social distancing reeves still produces enough to supply.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"There's one dining hall that's still open. They're using what they can from us then connected to the Feed the Pack food pantry and giving out the produce there," Reeves said.

But the roots run even deeper.

"A lot of times it's out of reach for certain communities so to have access to fresh local produce is important," said Reeves.

So while her days are spent getting her hands dirty, Reeves said it's all for good reason.

"I couldn't not do this. This is my passion. Especially when I know its feeding NC State students and people who need it. That's my passion," said Reeves
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodcoronavirusnc stateabc11 togetherfarming
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Being a new parent can feel isolating. This group is here to help
SPONSORED: Virtual Touch-A-Truck 2020
How to make money during the stay-at-home order
Some NC families to get $250 to feed children out of school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper expected to talk about reopening NC
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
80% of Americans say stay-at-home orders are worth it, polls show
CA woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
The 411: Target employees plan a 'sick-out'
Las Vegas mayor called reckless for urging city to reopen as test
WEATHER: Severe storms possible in sandhills
Show More
Some in NC still haven't been able to get unemployment benefits
How NC's 2 largest counties are responding to COVID-19
Stopping virus huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
Raleigh café helping workers let go during COVID-19
Protesters should "take a job as an essential worker," NY Gov. says
More TOP STORIES News