New bar Junction West debuts in Warehouse District

Junction West. | Photo: Sara J./Yelp

Looking for a new bar in the Warehouse District? Check out Junction West at 310 S. West St., Suite 110.

This downtown bar features a spacious courtyard, exposed brick and original wooden beams that are a nod to the building's industrial past, per its website. According to Get Offline, the bar has a special focus on local craft beer as one of the founders used to brew for Trophy.

The new bar is receiving positive attention, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sara J. wrote, "I visited Junction West for a cocktail this past Friday in the early evening. I think this spot is a great new addition to the Warehouse District! The bar itself is super pretty and clean."

Sarah S. added, "The beers they serve here are from local breweries in downtown Raleigh and Durham. They also serve half pours and most of the beers are offered at an average price. They do not serve food."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Junction West is open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
