ICE CREAM

New Blue Bell flavor pairs chocolate with peanut butter cookie dough

Blue Bell announces new flavor to be sold for a limited time. (Blue Bell)

Nothing tastes better on a warm day than a little ice cream.

And who doesn't love chocolate and peanut butter?

Blue Bell is once again tempting our taste buds with a new flavor.

The company announced the new chocolate peanut butter cookie dough ice cream on Twitter.


The ice cream is available in stores now but for a limited time only. It will be sold in pint and half-gallon sizes.
