FOOD & DRINK

New Central Park Japanese spot M Tempura opens its doors

M Tempura. | Photo: Lydia L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Japanese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Central Park, M Tempura, is located at 111 Orange St.

As part of a restaurant group that has several outposts, M Tempura offers a tempura omakase style experience. The menu features seafood, vegetables and meats such as ibericopork from Spain.

The fresh addition has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Angelique A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 26, wrote, "I'm no longer having sushi withdrawals after finding this place! Everything from the miso soup to the sashimi was excellently prepared."

Yelper Jared W. added, "The tempura here is truly authentic and as good as anything that we've had in Japan. If you've never had real tempura, I highly recommend M Tempura."

M Tempura is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Dinner hours are 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. M Tempura is closed Sunday and Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineDurham
FOOD & DRINK
Wine lovers, this Advent calendar is for you!
Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Cary
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Amber Alert: FBI believes missing 13-year-old did not know her abductor
So, the Voter ID amendment was passed. Now what?
Durham Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run
Looking for some free Fall family fun in Raleigh? Pick some pecans
DPAC Hamilton tickets available but watch out for scams
City of Raleigh releases electric scooter regulations
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Troubleshooter gets results for Fayetteville soldier who was denied insurance coverage after crash
Show More
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Raleigh hair clinic tests stem cell therapy to help with thinning
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
Durham man with ALS creates book to raise money for animal shelters
More News