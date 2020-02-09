Food & Drink

New Chick-fil-A coming to Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Hope Mills will soon be welcoming its first Chick-Fil-A.

A 4,850-square-foot location is being built at 3101 N. Main Street across the street from the Lowe's home improvement store, Mayor Jackie Warner announced.

Warner said pedestrian crossing and sidewalk is in place for ease of access to the restaurant. She noted that the area has been developing for some time and sees the Chick-Fil-A as a welcomed addition to the town.

Weather permitting, Warner said the target grand opening date is sometime in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhope millscumberland countybusinesschick fil afast food restaurantcumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large police presence surrounds Cary Chick-fil-A
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Panthers give surprise gift to students month after school hit by tornado
Triangle ESports Championship offers glimpse into professional gaming
Show More
1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Duke clutches out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels, 98-96
Cumberland Co. hosts pet toy drive for rescue animals
2 Earth Fare employees file lawsuit as grocery chain closes
More TOP STORIES News