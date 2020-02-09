New Chick-fil-A coming to Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Hope Mills will soon be welcoming its first Chick-Fil-A.A 4,850-square-foot location is being built at 3101 N. Main Street across the street from the Lowe's home improvement store, Mayor Jackie Warner announced.Warner said pedestrian crossing and sidewalk is in place for ease of access to the restaurant. She noted that the area has been developing for some time and sees the Chick-Fil-A as a welcomed addition to the town.Weather permitting, Warner said the target grand opening date is sometime in May.