Food & Drink

New Durham restaurant to open with free sound-proof podcast studio

EMBED <>More Videos

New Durham restaurant to include free podcasting studio

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A husband and wife in Durham are opening a new bar and restaurant this summer.

The couple behind the Kingfisher Cocktail Bar and the backyard burger pop-up eatery called QueenBurger has set its sights on a new venture.


Queeny's will be a lunch and dinner spot that includes a coffee bar, curated book shop and a sound-proof podcast studio that's free to use.

WATCH | Durham cocktail bar transforms into pop-up burger bar amid COVID-19 shutdown
EMBED More News Videos




The owners said Queeny's will be designed to bring together the Durham community.

It's scheduled to open in the space directly above Kingfisher on East Chapel Hill Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamnew businessbusinessfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Any adult can now get COVID-19 vaccine
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial
Durham police chief's possible departure draws mixed reaction
Hubert Davis officially introduced as UNC basketball coach
Jobs available at NC Ferry Division
After 75 years, Buddy's BBQ in Fayetteville closing for good
Why doctors say teens 16+ should get vaccinated as Group 5 begins
Show More
Raleigh launching text-message system for downtown residents
Parents of slain Raleigh college student plead for help
Wake Forest fire chief has personal reasons for raising autism awareness
Permanent resident hoping Biden would be 'miracle' now set to be deported
Fort Bragg needs thousands of donated military boots for memorial
More TOP STORIES News