New Durham restaurant to open with free sound-proof podcast studio

The couple behind the Kingfisher Cocktail Bar and the backyard burger pop-up eatery called QueenBurger has set its sights on a new venture.
Queeny's will be a lunch and dinner spot that includes a coffee bar, curated book shop and a sound-proof podcast studio that's free to use.
WATCH | Durham cocktail bar transforms into pop-up burger bar amid COVID-19 shutdown
The owners said Queeny's will be designed to bring together the Durham community.
It's scheduled to open in the space directly above Kingfisher on East Chapel Hill Street.