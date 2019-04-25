Food & Drink

NEW FLAVOR ALERT! Blue Bell releases Cookie Cake Ice Cream for limited time

Cookies and ice cream have always been a match made in dessert heaven, and Blue Bell must know it.

Starting Thursday, the creamery's newest flavor, Cookie Cake, hits store shelves in half gallon and pint sizes.

Blue Bell says the ice cream is chock-full of chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

This flavor will be available for a limited time only.



Blue Bell dropped hints a couple days ago with a short video featuring cookie cake pieces.



The company has consistently released different flavors on Thursdays, even bringing back goodies like its ice cream sandwiches.

