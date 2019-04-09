DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Don't expect just peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park this season.
A revamped menu featuring breakfast classics mixed with stadium favorites is coming to the Durham ballpark for opening night, Thursday, April 11.
Among the new items is the "Weiner Waffle" -- a hot dog served on a waffle bun.
The "Mac and Cheese Dog" brings together two favorites: mac and cheese piled on a hot dog.
Patrons can also try the "Waffle Mac," which is mac and cheese served in a waffle bowl topped with grilled chicken, bacon and chives.
The Bulls take on Columbus on opening night. More information about the game can be found online.
We tried out the new food options available at the Durham Bulls stadium this season
