New food stamp rules could affect thousands in NC

The new food stamp rule adopted by the Trump administration will affect thousands of North Carolinians, according to those who run the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
"For folks who are in hunger relief work it means that there's going to be added stress on our resources. We know that we cannot make up the difference when there are changes made to federal nutrition programs the system just doesn't balance out that way," said food bank spokesperson Jessica Whichard.
Under the current program, those that work less than 20 hours a week can only get food stamps for three months every three years.
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
If they live in high unemployment areas, however, they can qualify for waivers.
The new rule said only those living in areas with unemployment of 6 percent or higher will be eligible for a waiver and the waiver is only good for a year.
Another qualifier says the governor of that state must approve the waiver.
Fight hunger with ABC11 this holiday season
According to Whichard, many of those affected will be the working poor who are underemployed and food banks across the state may be their only alternative.
"We see the need increase when the federal nutrition programs that are helping so many people make ends meet get changed," she said.
She says when the final numbers come out it may be a shock to some.
"Folks are realizing how many people are living paycheck to paycheck. So seeing those numbers of people implicated really kind of brings to mind how stretched a lot of people are even if they are employed."
The Trump administration said the change will save over a billion dollars a year.
Critics say it's politics at its worst.
But at the food bank they see the result only as a need.
"Hunger is a non-partisan issue. When these programs were first developed, they were developed in a non-partisan way to expand and contract as the economy changes. And so we know that the need is real and it doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're on."
And no matter which side of the issue you are on, the folks at the food bank said they and other hunger relief organizations need your support.
"Find an organization that is working to solve hunger, whether that is a food bank, whether that's on the policy or advocacy side, take a look to see what you can do to add your voice or to add your resources to that," Whichard said.
One opportunity is the ABC11 Together Food Drive benefiting the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina currently underway.
New food stamp rules could affect thousands in NC
FOOD STAMPS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News