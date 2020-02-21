Food & Drink

General Mills Morning Summit breakfast cereal costs $13 a box

General Mills has introduced a super-healthy, but very expensive new cereal.

It's called Morning Summit.

The cereal includes a variety of healthful ingredients -from dried cherries and cranberries to pumpkin seeds and almonds.

It even contains organic coconut oil.

General Mills says Morning Summit will sell for $13 for a 38 oz box. Though, it's priced at $32.99 on Amazon and $26.27 on Walmart.com.

The average price of a box of cereal is just over $3.
