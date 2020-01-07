Food & Drink

Girl Scouts introduce new lemon-flavored cookies with inspiring messages baked in

The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie just in time for the upcoming season.

The Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon-flavored cookie, not to be confused with the Lemonades cookie which are shortbread covered with lemon-flavored icing.

To make the Lemon-Ups more enjoyable, each cookie will have one of eight inspiring messages baked into them, including "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

The addition to the cookie lineup will be available for the 2020 season and will replace the Savannah Smiles.
