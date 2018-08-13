New Italian eatery Cucciolo Osteria now open in downtown Durham

A new Italian spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 601 W. Main St., Suite C, in downtown Durham, the fresh addition is called Cucciolo Osteria.
Owned by cousins and restaurateurs Jimmy and Julian Kim, the first Cucciolo Osteria was opened in South Korea, reports The News & Observer.
Start your meal with a House Salad, made with mixed seasonal greens, champagne vinegar dressing, pecorino and prosciutto. Main course options include fresh tajarin with black truffles, cucciolo truffle paste and Reggiano; and cacio e pepe made with dry spaghetti, pecorino, grana padano and freshly cracked black pepper.
Other offerings include the beef tagliata, a sliced N.Y. strip served with arugula dressed with aged balsamic and Reggiano shavings; and the brined chicken double cooked in butter with a lightly dressed baby arugula salad.
With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Cucciolo Osteria is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Amy W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 4, wrote, "Fantastic! Awesome food and great service ... It is a lively, trendy, but intimate space. A bit smaller with not a ton of tables, but a lot of bar space."
Yelper Sara G. added, "What a great non-chain Italian restaurant for Durham to have! I had the house Bellini for a drink. We split arancini for an appetizer. So flavorful and delicious! I then got the risotto for my entree -- so good! It was a good portion size if you aren't expecting to take some home."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cucciolo Osteria is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
