New Mediterranean spot CAVA debuts in Glenwood South

A new Mediterranean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called CAVA , the newcomer is located at 403 Daniels St. in Glenwood South.This chain spot allows customers to build their own meal. Choose your base, dips and spreads along with a protein and toppings. Proteins include chicken, beef, lamb, falafel and more. Check out the full menu here CAVA has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.Briana H. K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 25, wrote, "This is basically like a Mediterranean Chipotle. You can walk up and build your bowl. It has a seasonal veggie menu, too."And Pierre T. wrote , "I did lentils and arugula, braised lamb, hummus, eggplant, several toppings and the yogurt dill sauce. It was delicious!"Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. CAVA is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.