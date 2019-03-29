Food & Drink

New Mediterranean spot CAVA debuts in Glenwood South

Photo: CAVA/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called CAVA, the newcomer is located at 403 Daniels St. in Glenwood South.

This chain spot allows customers to build their own meal. Choose your base, dips and spreads along with a protein and toppings. Proteins include chicken, beef, lamb, falafel and more. Check out the full menu here.

CAVA has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Briana H. K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 25, wrote, "This is basically like a Mediterranean Chipotle. You can walk up and build your bowl. It has a seasonal veggie menu, too."

And Pierre T. wrote, "I did lentils and arugula, braised lamb, hummus, eggplant, several toppings and the yogurt dill sauce. It was delicious!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. CAVA is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---

