New Mediterranean spot CAVA opens its doors

Photo: CAVA/Yelp

By Hoodline
YelpA new Mediterranean spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called CAVA, the fresh addition is located at 79 S. Elliott Road.

CAVA is a national chain restaurant specializing in traditional Greek and Mediterranean fare. Customers build their own meals at CAVA, selecting grains, proteins, vegetables and dips to complete the process. The spot is known for its wide selection of dips including hummus and harissa.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Leslie H. wrote, "Today we dined at CAVA for a preview of its new location in Chapel Hill. This was our first time having CAVA but it won't be our last because we really enjoyed the quality of the food."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. CAVA is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
