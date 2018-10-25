FOOD & DRINK

New Most Stuf Oreo will have more than triple the cream filling

Oreo lovers are pretty serious about the iconic treat, and if you're more a fan of the cream part than the cookie itself and find yourself wishing there was just a little more filling, your wish is granted.

The "Most Stuf" Oreo cookie has even more stuffed cream than a Double Stuf.

Oreo's parent company, Mondelez International, says the rumors are true. The Most Stuf will be a real thing in January and it will be their most-stuffed cookie to date.

How stuffed?

This one has more than triple the original vanilla-flavored cream than the average Oreo. Perhaps even double the Double Stuf!

