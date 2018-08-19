FOOD & DRINK

New report shows popular breakfast foods, including Cheerios, tainted with weed killer ingredient

The FDA is not recalling the items right now.

Several items that most parents keep in their pantry are now being called into question.

A new report shows that a number of popular breakfast foods could possibly contain dangerous amounts of glyphosate, the main ingredient found in weed killer.
View a list of those products here.
ABC11 was with a Wake County mom as she read the article on our website about how certain breakfast items tested positive for the main ingredient in weed killer.

"Oh wow. Yeah we have a couple of these," said Jessica Benson. "It's a little shocking."

The environmental workgroup EWG commissioned the study.

The findings are being released a week after a jury awarded more the $280 million to a former California school groundskeeper. He said the chemical in weed killer led to terminal cancer.

"That's pretty atrocious," said Raleigh visitor Corie Schneider.

ABC11 went to an area grocery store to see if perhaps the goods were voluntarily being pulled off shelves. We found most of the products at Harris Teeter.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler was holding a Food Safety Forum Thursday. He said the chemical being highlighted in the report has been used for years and is safe.

"There's nothing definitive out there that this something that is absolutely bad," said Troxler. "We will certainly be involved if there is any recall of the product."

Benson is going to stop serving the items at least for the time being

"Just until I can do some research, try and figure this out," she said.
