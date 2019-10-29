Food & Drink

Rosewater Kitchen & Bar opens in North Hills

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new restaurant opens Monday in North Hills.

This will be the first Raleigh location for Giorgios Bakatsias, a veteran restaurateur with 11 eateries in North Carolina.

Rosewater Kitchen & Bar is a garden bistro located at 110 Park At North Hills Street. The restaurant has three dining areas as well as indoor and outdoor bars, which will seat a total of 110 people.

The restaurant will initially serve dinner Monday through Saturday and brunch Saturday and Sunday. Bakatsias plans to expand the restaurants hours to include breakfast and lunch in the near future.
