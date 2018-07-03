FOOD & DRINK

New restaurant Thai at Main Street opens in downtown Durham

Photo: Nancy N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Thai restaurant has opened its doors in downtown Durham. Called Thai at Main Street, the new arrival is located at 317 W. Main St.

Serving lunch and dinner fare, the menu features chef specialties, rice and noodle dishes, as well as appetizers, soups and large entrees. Expect menu options like fried Bangkok wings and vegetarian spring rolls to start; lunch dishes like green curry and pad Thai; and drunken noodles and fried chicken curry for dinner. Check out the full menu here.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Sam S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 3, wrote, "So great! Just ate here with my family for a birthday dinner and everything was lovely!"

Yelper Anthony M. added, "Durham has never been a city that excels at Thai food in my opinion. I won't exaggerate and say Thai at Main has completely changed that, but it is now my favorite Thai place in Durham. ... The service was friendly, prompt and the prices on food and beer were very reasonable."

Head on over to check it out: Thai at Main Street is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and noon-10 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineDurham
FOOD & DRINK
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News