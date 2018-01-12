FOOD & DRINK

New southern spot 'Southern Charred' debuts in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC --
A new cocktail bar and Southern barbecue spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Raleigh, called Southern Charred, is located at 510 Glenwood Ave.

This new barbecue joint features an array of comfort food dishes, salads, sandwiches, sides, and more.

On the menu, look for options like pulled pork, smoked sausage, ribs, sliced brisket, and pulled chicken. Each platter comes with house-made pickles, hush puppies, and a choice of two sides.

The side dishes include items like collard greens, baked beans, sweet potato tots, mac and cheese, and potato salad.

Rounding things out are sandwich options like pulled pork with Carolina slaw on a potato bun and brisket with pimento cheese, house pickles and onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 3-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has seen a solid response.

Sincere W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 11th, said: "My partner and I showed up on a Friday around 8-ish, the first week of their opening. The atmosphere looked and turned out to be very relaxed. We order pulled chicken and pulled pork."

Yelper Samantha K. added: "This trendy new bbq and bar definitely had a great atmosphere. I went on a Friday night and didn't have to wait to be seated, which is really rare in Raleigh...They even give you games at your table to pass the time while your food comes out.

Head on over to check it out: Southern Charred is open Tuesday from 5pm-11:15pm, Monday-Wednesday from 11am-2pm, Monday and Wednesday from 5pm-11pm, Thursday-Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday from 11am-11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News