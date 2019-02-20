FOOD & DRINK

New steakhouse Oak Steakhouse Raleigh opens its doors

Oak Steakhouse Raleigh. | Photo: Anne P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new steakhouse has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Central, called Oak Steakhouse Raleigh, is located at 417 W. Hargett St.

This spot has a sister location in Charleston, S.C. Located in the Warehouse District, Oak Steakhouse Raleigh features a variety of small plates, salads and entrees on its menu. Its selection of steaks include filet mignon, ribeye and more.

With five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Oak Steakhouse Raleigh seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Cara B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 13, wrote, "The food was great and the service was outstanding. The oysters and filet were both delicious."

And Phoebe N. wrote, "We got a variety of small plates and everything had so much flavor. Even though it is a steakhouse, there's a large variety of food on the menu."

Oak Steakhouse Raleigh is open for dinner from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Retail Donation Program makes 'huge' difference for families in need
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
Craving seafood? Here are Fayetteville's top 5 options
Now Open: Captain Cookie and the Milkman in Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
No. 8 UNC rolls No. 1 Duke, 88-72; Williamson injured
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Armstrong: Zion's injury changed game, but give Heels credit
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Inmate accused of rape at Raleigh Burger King will not be charged, DA says
Daniels sparks NC State past Boston College 89-80 in OT
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Show More
New hospital charge lists causing confusion among consumers
Youth suicide rates nearly double, vaccination rates drop in NC, study finds
Mark Harris' son says he warned his father about shady absentee votes
Contractor apologizes for substandard Fort Bragg housing conditions
Father arrested after young children found wandering down Six Forks Rd
More News