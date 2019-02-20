New steakhouse Oak Steakhouse Raleigh opens its doors

A new steakhouse has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Central, called Oak Steakhouse Raleigh, is located at 417 W. Hargett St.
This spot has a sister location in Charleston, S.C. Located in the Warehouse District, Oak Steakhouse Raleigh features a variety of small plates, salads and entrees on its menu. Its selection of steaks include filet mignon, ribeye and more.
With five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Oak Steakhouse Raleigh seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Cara B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 13, wrote, "The food was great and the service was outstanding. The oysters and filet were both delicious."
And Phoebe N. wrote, "We got a variety of small plates and everything had so much flavor. Even though it is a steakhouse, there's a large variety of food on the menu."
Oak Steakhouse Raleigh is open for dinner from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
