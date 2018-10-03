Having fast food today? If so, join the crowd. A new government study finds that on any given day 1 in 3 adults in the US will eat fast food -- some 85 million people.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new figures Wednesday, the first federal study of its kind.An earlier study found a similar proportion of children and adolescents eating fast food on any given day.The new CDC study is based on a survey of about 10,000 adults over a four year period, and it found no difference in results between men and women.Researchers did find higher-income families ate fast food more often than lower-income families and that African-Americans ate it more than other racial or ethnic groups.Health officials said too much high-calorie fast food can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other health issues.