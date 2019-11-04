Flying Burrito owners to open new restaurant in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new restaurant will open in downtown Raleigh in December.
The Flying Mayan is a new restaurant by the owners of the popular Flying Burrito in North Raleigh.
The Flying Mayan will be located next to ABC11's Raleigh studio on Fayetteville Street. It will go into the space vacated nearly a year ago when Wahlburgers closed.
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the Flying Burrito opened in Chapel Hill more than 30 years ago. The current owner moved it to Raleigh in 2011.
