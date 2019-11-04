Food & Drink

Flying Burrito owners to open new restaurant in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new restaurant will open in downtown Raleigh in December.

The Flying Mayan is a new restaurant by the owners of the popular Flying Burrito in North Raleigh.

The Flying Mayan will be located next to ABC11's Raleigh studio on Fayetteville Street. It will go into the space vacated nearly a year ago when Wahlburgers closed.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the Flying Burrito opened in Chapel Hill more than 30 years ago. The current owner moved it to Raleigh in 2011.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodmexicantacosrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NTSB: Plane was damaged prior to fatal Moore Co. crash
Man killed in double shooting at Raleigh apartment
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
NC boy killed at church Halloween event
The Durham Mayoral Election is Tuesday: What you need to know
Court orders Trump to turn over taxes, Supreme Court appeal likely
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Show More
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
The 411: TikTok in trouble
Jimmy Carter says he's 'at ease' with death during church service
Pennsylvania woman pleads for return of stolen wedding ring
Puppy stolen from rescue group event in Holly Springs found
More TOP STORIES News