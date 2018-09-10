FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese spot MKG Kitchen debuts in Morgan Street Food Hall

Photo: Brittany B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Vietnamese spot has you covered. The new arrival to Morgan Street Food Hall, called MKG Kitchen, is located at 411 W. Morgan St. in downtown Raleigh.

The Southern Vietnamese spot opened in August and is helmed by the owners of Mekong Vietnamese Cuisine in Morrisville. It features modern decor with neon signs and tiger wallpaper.

Menu items include banh mi sandwiches, spring rolls, rice dishes and bowls of vermicelli noodles. The fresh rolls menu offers Vietnamese sausage rolls with crispy wontons and tangy fish sauce; shredded pork loin rolls; and summer rolls with shrimp, pork and peanut sauce. Or, sample the lotus root salad, tossed with cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and peanuts in a vinaigrette dressing.

MKG Kitchen's current rating of 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is off to a positive start.

Yelper Valerie V., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 8, wrote, "The dumplings were good -- crispy and flavorful and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, which I thought was weird, but it was actually kind of good."

Brittany B. added, "I tried the chicken vermicelli bowl and it was easily the best vermicelli I have had. It tastes so fresh, was made to order and the serving was incredibly reasonable for the price. If you are looking for tasty, fresh, authentic Vietnamese cuisine, look no further."

MKG Kitchen is open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
