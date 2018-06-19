New wine shop Drink opens in Raleigh with an ever-changing selection

Looking to sample a curated selection of wines? A new business has you covered. Located at 215 Glenwood Ave., Suite C, in Hillsborough, the wine shop is called Drink.
According to its website, Drink is a family-owned shop that focuses on family-owned and small production wineries, leading to an "ever-changing stock of wines to experience." The spot also hosts private gatherings and specialized tastings.
Drink has garnered a positive reception thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Anna C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 13, said, "If you want to learn more about wine and have fun at the same time, drink up! This isn't your typical wine tasting; Sandy and Cam make it their business to learn about the winemakers and the passion that they put into the wine."
Yelper Barry W. added, "I find this venue to be intimate and engaging for any oenophiles. The wine distributors tend to be very knowledgeable and easy to talk with and thorough with their presentations of wines they represent."
Head on over to check it out: Drink is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 1:30-6 p.m. on Thursday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
