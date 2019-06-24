Norovirus found in frozen blackberries sold in North Carolina

The FDA issued a notice of a voluntarily recall on frozen blackberries from Walmart and Save-A-Lot stores for possible Norovirus contamination.
Potentially contaminated brands include the Great Value Frozen Blackberries from Walmart and Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries from Save-A-Lot sold between January 31 and May 31 in North Carolina and surrounding states. Blackberry products with these UPC codes have been removed from impacted retailers.
An FDA testing of frozen blackberries shipped from Alma Pak in Alma, Georgia tested positive for Norovirus. No illnesses have been reported yet in connection to the recall.
The FDA urges consumers who have purchased the frozen blackberry productions to destroy their purchase or return to place of purchase for a full refund.
