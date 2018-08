North Hills to host first-ever restaurant week

41Hundred



Aladdin's Eatery



b.good



Bartaco



Ben & Jerry's



Chuy's



CO



Coquette Brasserie



Firebirds Wood Fired Grill



Fox & Hound



Grabbagreen



Kings Dining & Entertainment



Mia Francesca



Mura



Pieology



Ruth's Chris Steak House



Spring Rolls



The Capital Grille



Viva Chicken



Vivace

For the first time ever, North Hills will host its very own restaurant week between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12.Many restaurants in the popular Raleigh shopping center will participate in special offers, giveaways, promotions and more.Here's a full list of places to visit: Click here to see a full list of discounts offered.