North Hills to host first-ever restaurant week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --For the first time ever, North Hills will host its very own restaurant week between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12.
Many restaurants in the popular Raleigh shopping center will participate in special offers, giveaways, promotions and more.
Here's a full list of places to visit:
- 41Hundred
- Aladdin's Eatery
- b.good
- Bartaco
- Ben & Jerry's
- Chuy's
- CO
- Coquette Brasserie
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- Fox & Hound
- Grabbagreen
- Kings Dining & Entertainment
- Mia Francesca
- Mura
- Pieology
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Spring Rolls
- The Capital Grille
- Viva Chicken
- Vivace
Click here to see a full list of discounts offered.