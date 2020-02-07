Now Open: 'Alimentari At Left Bank' brings Italian specialties, fresh pasta to Raleigh

Now Open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alimentari At Left Bank is now open inside the Transfer Co. Food Hall in downtown Raleigh.

"Alimentari actually means market in Italian," co-owner Andrew Hannon said.

The food shop and restaurant specializes in a farm-fresh Italian specialties and fresh pasta sold by the pound. Alimentari offers a whole-animal butcher and charcuterie shop with animals sourced from Cane Creek and Braeburn Farms.

"We wanted to make sure Raleigh understands what sustainable agriculture is and what supporting local farms is all about," Hannon said. "Having meat only sourced from two farms is incredibly important. There's nobody doing it like this in the whole state or country actually where we work directly with these two farmers to make sure we're bringing in the best possible products."

The restaurant offers Northern-Italian-style small flatbreads called "tigelle" stuffed with fresh meats or charcuterie, vegetables and cheeses as well as daily pasta specialties and several desserts, including cannolis.

Alimentari At Left Bank

Transfer Co. Food Hall
500 East Davie St. Raleigh
984-232-8122

Hours:
Monday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Tues - Thur: 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Fri - Sat: 10:03 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
