Now Open: Durham ice cream shop Sweet Charlie's has one item so unique it's patent pending

It's located at 1125 W. NC 54 in the Hope Valley Commons Shopping Center in Durham. The dessert shop began in Philadelphia and Durham is the 17th location.
Sweet Charlie's specialized in natural, made-to-order rolled ice cream, milkshakes and Belgian waffles on a stick.
But, the signature item, The Tall Charlie, is so unique that Sweet Charlie's has a patent pending.
"It's a 6-inch glazed doughnut from Early Bird Donuts in Durham and we put a 4-inch roll of ice cream in between it," explained co-owner Andrew Tindall. Tindall owns the Durham shop along with his father, Alton Tindall, a retired law enforcement officer.
"It's like an ice cream sandwich on steroids," Alton Tindall added. "We're really proud of it because we have a patent on it. So, it's something that's proprietary and our customers love it and they keep coming back for more."
Sweet Charlie's also offers vegan options.