Now Open: Kō•Än, inspired Southeast Asian cuisine in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ko*an is now open at 2800 Renaissance Park Place in Cary. The restaurant is located in the building that was once home to the popular Cary restaurant An.

Ko*an specializes in Southeast Asian cuisine including Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes. Executive Chef Drew Smith also spotlights food from countries such as Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines.

Smith is also offering an Omakase, a seven-course, chef-chosen tasting experience prepared in front of the table over an open flame. So*ca in Raleigh is the sister restaurant of Ko*an.

Ko*an Hours

Lunch: Monday-Friday 11 AM-2:30 PM

Dinner: Monday-Thursday 5 PM-9 PM, Friday-Saturday 5 PM-10 PM

Closed Sunday

919-677-9229

info@koancary.com
