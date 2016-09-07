NOW OPEN

Now Open: Kaiju Bowl and Bao in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. (WTVD) --
Kaiju Bowl and Bao is now open for lunch 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday (dinner hours coming soon) in downtown Raleigh at 170 East Davie St.


The venue is the latest venture from Ken Yowell who owns Oak City Meatball Shoppe next door and Calavera empanada & tequila bar.

"Our specialty is bao and bowls," Yowell said.

"We do steamed buns-I'm sure people have seen a pork belly bun in a lot of Asian restaurants-we've kind of taken that and expanded it a little bit"
Kaiju also has daily dumplings and adult Capri sun type drinks served in a pouch.

The restaurant features an anime theme decor as well as many pictures of famous Kaiju such as Godzilla and King Kong.

Kaiju means 'strange beast' or 'little monster' in Japanese.
