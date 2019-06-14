Now Open: Slice Pie Company pop-up shop in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The next time you get a sweet tooth, there's a new pop-up shop in downtown Raleigh to help satisfy it.
Slice Pie Company has opened a pop-up shop at 17 E. Martin Street downtown.
The store which sells slices, whole or half pies, and takes special orders is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm.
Slice took home the State Fair Blue Ribbon for its Apple Pie.
Slice Pie Company Owner Kristen Cleve says the pop-up will be downtown until the fall.
