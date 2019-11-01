Now Open

Now Open: Tin Roof Raleigh, a live music joint

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tin Roof Raleigh is now open at 300 Glenwood Ave. in downtown Raleigh. Tin Roof offers live music seven nights a week until 2 a.m. as well as a full restaurant and bar.

"We have a nationwide chef that comes through and tweaks all our menus," explained Tin Roof Raleigh General Manager Scott Coghill.

"Everything in our kitchen is made from scratch, you'll never find anything frozen."

Coghill also said that all Tin Roof locations carry local brands, especially in the bar.

"We're big on supporting local," Coghill said. "So, if you walked into the Tin Roof in Myrtle Beach it wouldn't feel like it's the same Tin Roof here in Raleigh or Nashville or Orlando or any other location."

Tin Roof Raleigh hosts live music on the second floor and has a rooftop overlooking Glenwood South. The business offers weekend brunch and can host special events.

Tin Roof Raleigh is the company's 18th location and will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
