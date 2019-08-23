Food & Drink

Now Open: Union Special Bread crafts handmade breads, croissants, and pastries in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Union Special Bread is now open at 2409 Crabtree Blvd., in Raleigh.

Andrew and Jess Ullom are behind the new bakery specializing in roller-milled and stone-ground flours produced solely in North Carolina.

Union Special Bread focuses on hand-made bread leavened with natural cultures as well as croissants and other pastries using fresh and local ingredients.

A brunch menu is planned to launch on September 14. Until then, a brunch series with guest chefs will be held on weekends. Tickets are $5 and benefit a charity of the visiting chef's choice.
