Now Open: Union Special Bread crafts handmade breads, croissants, and pastries in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Union Special Bread is now open at 2409 Crabtree Blvd., in Raleigh.
Andrew and Jess Ullom are behind the new bakery specializing in roller-milled and stone-ground flours produced solely in North Carolina.
Union Special Bread focuses on hand-made bread leavened with natural cultures as well as croissants and other pastries using fresh and local ingredients.
A brunch menu is planned to launch on September 14. Until then, a brunch series with guest chefs will be held on weekends. Tickets are $5 and benefit a charity of the visiting chef's choice.
