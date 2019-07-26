Now Open

Now Open: Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wye Hill Kitchen and Brewing has opened at 201 S. Boylan Ave., breathing new life in the former Boylan Bridge Brewpub location in Raleigh.

The popular spot is considered to have one of the best deck views of the Raleigh skyline.

Chris Borreson owns Wye Hill with his wife and said they wanted to make the food, beer, and service match the view.

"We are a chef-driven restaurant," Borreson said. "We brew all our beer here in house and are a place for people to come together and have some great food and enjoy the Raleigh skyline."

Wye Hill begins a Sunday brunch August 4.

HOURS:
  • MONDAY - CLOSED
  • TUESDAY - 5 PM TO CLOSE
  • WEDNESDAY - 5 PM TO CLOSE
  • THURSDAY - 5 PM TO CLOSE
  • FRIDAY - 11:30 AM TO CLOSE
  • SATURDAY - 11:30 AM TO CLOSE
  • SUNDAY - 11:30 AM TO CLOSE
