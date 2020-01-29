Food & Drink

Old Bay Hot Sauce sold out online ahead of Super Bowl

Just in time for Super Bowl LIV, Old Bay seasoning is now in hot sauce form!

The brand's parent company McCormick revealed Tuesday it was selling Old Bay Hot Sauce in 10-ounce bottles.

According to the brand, the bottled form of Old Bay is ideal for those game time staples like chicken wings and nachos.

On Wednesday, the hot sauce was sold only on the Old Bay website.

However, every bottle available online was sold out on the same day, according to Old Bay's Instagram.

McCormick said eager bottle-seekers should look out over the next month to find the hot sauce on store shelves for a limited time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkspicessuper bowl 53super bowlu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homes evacuated during Rocky Mount bank robbery investigation
Brawl breaks out after high school basketball game in Cary
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee breaks silence after docuseries release
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Man finds 7-foot snake in couch, might have been there for months
Plan before you party on Super Bowl Sunday
Marine arrested in murder of nursing student
Show More
Watch out for the free meal scam
Duke's Coach K emotional after Kobe Bryant's death
Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida
Parents arrested after 9-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
Mom helps baby ring bell after beating brain cancer
More TOP STORIES News