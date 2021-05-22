food truck

Old Haymount Auto Repair in Fayetteville finds new life as food truck stop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big things are coming to a Fayetteville community this fall as it's going to get its first food truck court in the old Haymont Auto Repair shop on the corner of Broadfoot and Hay Street.

Co-owner and Fort Bragg soldier Jordan Sherrod tells ABC11 he thinks Fayetteville is ready for this big step in improving entertainment and food in the downtown area.

"Well, I've just fallen in love with this community since I've been stationed here and I think it's ready. It's sitting close to Raleigh and I think it's time to up the innovation and the experience."

Featuring food trucks at any given time with a rotating schedule, the Truck Stop will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Applications to be a partner for the Truck Stop are open.

Not only will there be food, the area will feature a bar, indoor arcade, pet-friendly outdoor patio with seating and space for other outdoor activities!

Sherrod hopes the Haymont Truck Stop will bring other small businesses and local food trucks the same success they are aiming for as they hope to open by early fall.

"I think Fayetteville is going to start to show itself on the map as a place for great food and this is only the beginning of that for the city and the future."
