Pasta lovers, get your forks ready! Olive Garden's never-ending pasta passes are back.
The restaurant chain is giving 1,000 people the chance to buy an annual pasta pass for $300.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The pass includes 52 weeks of unlimited servings of guests' favorite pasta, homemade sauces, and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
For $100, the passes provide eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.
There will be 23,000 of those passes up for grabs.
The passes will be sold for 30 minutes online at Olive Garden's website beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. ET.
Note: The video above is of a related pasta story
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' goes on sale Wednesday
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News