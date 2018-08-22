FOOD & DRINK

Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' goes on sale Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Study reveals pasta may not wreck your diet after all: Ali Gorman has the details during Action News at 5pm on June 21, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Lenaé Frazier
Pasta lovers, get your forks ready! Olive Garden's never-ending pasta passes are back.

The restaurant chain is giving 1,000 people the chance to buy an annual pasta pass for $300.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The pass includes 52 weeks of unlimited servings of guests' favorite pasta, homemade sauces, and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

For $100, the passes provide eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

There will be 23,000 of those passes up for grabs.

The passes will be sold for 30 minutes online at Olive Garden's website beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. ET.

Note: The video above is of a related pasta story

Study reveals pasta may not wreck your diet after all
There's some good news for pasta lovers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpastafood
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
More News