Food & Drink

Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream

Oscar Mayer is introducing hot dog-flavored ice cream. The company is calling the sweet and salty treat the Ice Dog Sandwich.

The sandwich is made with candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, spicy dijon gelato, and a cookie bun.

A hand-made ice cream company based in New York City partnered with Oscar Mayer to create the sandwich, aiming to "translate the experience of eating your favorite Oscar Mayer hot dog in frozen form."

The Wienermobile will be specially outfitted as an ice cream truck. It will be in New York City the week of August 12th handing out free samples of the Ice Dog Sandwich.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarrebuzzworthyu.s. & worldhot dogsice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC kills more shelter animals than nearly any state: study
'Shattered:' Morrisville wedding venue closes, leaving couples out thousands
Raleigh to celebrate Moore Square's grand reopening
Controversial political billboard in North Carolina to be removed
Carolina Panthers Fan Fest set for Friday; tickets only $5
Missing mom arrested, 4-year-old daughter found safe
This mom has made it her mission to feed Durham children in poverty
Show More
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
'Devastating:' 220 NC teachers suddenly laid off from virtual class program
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
Part of 440 in Raleigh to become major construction zone for 4 years
Parasite forces temporary closure of public pool in Wake Co.
More TOP STORIES News